Three ‘robbers’ held

Three men have been arrested after an encounter in Korangi on Saturday.

According to Awami Colony police, four suspects riding on two motorcycles were busy in looting a citizen when the cops carrying out routine patrolling reached the scene and tried to intercept the suspects.

On seeing the police, the suspects opened fire on them and attempted to escape from the scene. They managed to reach the Zaman Town police remits. After getting information, the Zaman Town police also started chasing the suspects along with the Awami Colony and after an exchange of fire, three suspects, one of them in an injured condition, were arrested; however, their fourth companion managed to flee. The were identified as Yasin alias Jalawa, Abdullah and the injured man as Fayaz.