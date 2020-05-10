CM Murad Ali Shah assures mayor of increasing salaries for KMC employees

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday to discuss the issue of increased allowances of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) employees.

According to a statement issued by the corporation, the mayor said that his meeting with the CM helped resolve the issue of the increase in KMC employees' salaries.

Akhtar said Shah assured him that he would sign a summary to ensure the 15 per cent increment in the salaries of the KMC employees that was announced in 2019 and a 20 per cent increase in their allowances that was announced in 2018. "The CM directed Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to ask the department's secretary to send the summary immediately," the mayor said.

He added that the 15 per cent increment in salaries would be made soon after the CM signed the summary. “Verbally, the CM has promised to approve this request,” the mayor remarked.

The mayor had to meet the CM in order to pacify the KMC employees who had been protesting as they had been denied any increment in salaries announced by the Sindh government in the 2019-20 budget.

Akhtar thanked the CM for approving the demand of the KMC employees. He said the KMC revenue had further decreased during the lockdown, which had created more problems for the revenue department. He, however, vowed to take every single step for the betterment of the KMC employees.