Mayor calls for measures to help small businesses after lockdown is eased

Measures should be taken to help small businesses and industries in case the lockdown is eased so that they can resume their operations.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said this as he met a delegation of the Akbar Road Market shopkeepers at his office on Saturday. He told the delegation that business activities had come to a halt across Pakistan owing to the lockdown.

According to a statement issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the mayor lamented during the meeting that daily-wagers who used to work at restaurants, hotels and marriage halls had been hit hard in the current circumstances as they had gone jobless.

He said the shopkeepers and employees of the Akbar Road Market were also daily-wagers as they sold bikes and its parts and their shops had been closed for more than a month now.

Akhtar expressed the hope that the situation would improve from Monday as the provincial government had announced to ease the lockdown. "The daily wagers would hopefully get an opportunity to work once again," he added.

The mayor also asked the citizens to adopt all the preventive measures or else the COVID-19 pandemic would have far reaching adverse effects. "Every citizen should ensure their and their family members’ safety," he said.

The shopkeepers appreciated the mayor for understanding their concerns and speaking up for them. According to the statement, the delegation also discussed their other problems with the mayor that largely revolved around the civic infrastructure.

They asked the mayor to get the sewerage system, roads and street lights in the market repaired, after which Akhtar called Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director (MD) Asadullah Khan. The KWSB MD assured the mayor that the sewerage issues of the Akbar Road Market would be resolved.

The mayor also directed the relevant officials of the KMC to repair street lights of the market forthwith. He said resolution of the issues of small traders was his priority as hundreds of thousands of people had their livelihoods linked with small businesses.

The UC-27 chairperson, KMC Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Anti-Encroachment Director Basheer Siddiqui and others were also present on the occasion.