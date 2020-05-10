Search on as minor boy ‘drowns in storm water drain’

A minor boy feared to have died while bathing in a storm water drain in the Khamiso Goth area on Saturday.

According to the New Karachi Industrial Area police, the incident took place when 11-year-old Hamza was bathing in the storm water drain along with some other kids near his residence. Rescuers and divers from different welfare associations reached the scene and started the search operation; however, the divers couldn’t find the boy alive or dead despite the search of hours. The police said the search operation was stopped due to darkness.