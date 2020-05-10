Woman infected with COVID-19 gives birth to healthy son

A woman infected with COVID-19 gave birth on Saturday to a healthy baby boy at the Ojha campus of the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS).

Officials said the infant had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

“A COVID-19-positive mother has given birth to a baby boy through Caesarean section at the Dow University Hospital Ojha campus. Both the mother and son are healthy, although the mother is infected with coronavirus,” an official of the DUHS said.

The official explained that the pregnant woman had tested positive for COVID-19 last week after she developed symptoms of the viral disease, and added that the gynaecology department at the Ojha campus made special arrangements for her Cesarean section on the instructions from Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy. A special team was constituted to deliver the baby and with the coordinated efforts, a coronavirus-free baby was born, the official said, adding that the head of infectious diseases at the DUHS Ojha campus, Dr Shobha Lakshmi, made all the arrangements and ensured that the whole staff involved in the procedure remained safe. The members of the medical team included anaesthetist Prof Hamid Mehmood, Prof Saeed Khan and others.

“The mother and the baby are both doing well. The newborn was immediately shifted to the children's unit of the hospital and his samples were taken to ascertain whether he was infected with the novel coronavirus,” the official said, adding that a few hours later, the newborn's initial COVID-19 test came out negative. Blood samples of the baby have also been taken to test for COVID-19 antibodies, he stated.