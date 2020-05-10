Neighbourhood markets have to follow SOPs to reopen tomorrow

Small neighbourhood markets and shops across Karachi have to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to reopen on Monday (tomorrow), when the current COVID-19 lockdown in Sindh will be eased off in accordance with the decisions of the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani told the media on Saturday that he headed the ministerial committee that the chief minister had constituted to hold talks with small traders of the city to address their grievances due to the closure of markets.

The meeting, which continued until late on Friday night, was also attended by Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh and CM’s law and environment adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders Kanwar Naveed Jameel and Khawaja Izharul Hassan were also present on the occasion. Around 100 representatives of small traders had attended the meeting.

Ghani said the traders had to assure the government that they would fully comply with the recommended SOPs before they were granted permission to reopen their retail shops. He said lists of small neighbourhood markets would be submitted to the office of the city commissioner, adding that the provincial government would by Sunday (today) notify the names of the bazaars that would be reopened tomorrow.

He clarified that bigger markets, departmental stores and shopping centres of the city could not be reopened tomorrow in accordance with the decision of the NCC. He also said that the ministerial committee he headed would propose a set of recommendations to the CM to resolve the pressing problems of the traders associated with bigger markets and shopping centres. The chief executive will bring up these recommendations in the NCC’s next session, he added.

Ghani hoped that the NCC would soon formulate a strategy to rescue the city’s small traders facing serious economic problems. He said the provincial government was fully aware of the pressing issues of small traders due to the prolonged closure of the city’s markets.

The minister said the government was aware that all the lockdown measures were unpopular among the people. However, he added, such decisions had to be taken in view of the ground realities and to safeguard the lives of the people.

He said they were bound to act in accordance with the decisions of the Supreme Court, which was of the opinion that the federation and the provinces should adopt a uniform policy to deal with the novel coronavirus emergency after consulting with each other.

Businessmen’s leader Siraj Qasim Teli expressed gratitude on the occasion for the provincial government providing an opportunity to small traders to unite on a single platform to let them speak keeping in view their pressing economic problems.

He assured the government on behalf of the small traders that they would fully adhere to the recommended SOPs after reopening their businesses and shops in accordance with the decisions of the NCC.

He said that neither the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry nor the representatives of the small traders would support any business that was sealed off for violating the SOPs.

The representatives of small traders said on the occasion that markets and commercial centres should be allowed to reopen tomorrow because their continued closure as part of the current lockdown had caused serious economic setback to businessmen and their employees.

They appealed to the provincial government to convey to the federal administration their proposals and appeals regarding the commercial centres, which could not be reopened tomorrow.

New lockdown

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah had declared on Friday that the provincial government would work with the Centre to implement the new lockdown measures for the mitigation of the coronavirus outbreak. “We will implement the federal government’s lockdown decisions to the extent of 99 per cent, if not 100 per cent.”

He said businesses would be allowed to operate five days a week and they would remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, with the exception of those granted exemptions, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

He then elaborated on the new lockdown SOPs for businesses. He said the province would follow to a tee the timings allowed for businesses to operate: from Sehri to 5pm.

He said that areas classified as dehs (a demarcation of land inhabited by farming communities) would be able to keep shops open as they are less populated.

He also said that small shops located in residential areas would be permitted to operate. Acknowledging that small business owners were facing extreme hardships, he requested the Centre to devise a plan to provide them loans on easy payback terms.

“Let me clarify to traders, restrictions are not being imposed by us [Sindh]. It was the federal government’s decision to keep the bigger markets closed,” he said. He added that keeping shopping malls closed was a unanimous decision taken by all the governments.

The CM said that a committee comprising Mayor Akhtar, ministers Ghani and Nasir Shah and adviser Wahab would meet with traders to engage with them on their concerns and reservations, which would be forwarded to the Centre.

He went on to say that all industries that were shut down before May would remain closed. Similarly, public venues where large gatherings could occur, such as wedding halls and cinemas, would also remain shut. “We have not forbidden weddings, but large gatherings will not be allowed.”

He said that keeping with the spirit of the SC’s directives, which had called for a uniform plan to be implemented countrywide, the provincial government had agreed to support the Centre in its decisions.

The CM said that there would be a complete ban on political rallies, but hospitals’ outpatient departments would now reopen. He also said that it would always be a point of regret that the provincial government was unable to effectively undertake food distribution due to “a lack of data”.