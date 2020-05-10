Five people associated with CM secretariat test positive

Five people associated with the Sindh chief minister’s secretariat are reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A source privy to the affair told The News on Saturday that one of the five people had already recovered from the coronavirus.

The source said all other media reports claiming that a large number of staffers of the CM House had tested positive for the coronavirus were totally wrong as the provincial government had not been hiding any COVID-19-related statistics.

He said some media outlets were reporting the presence of a large number of coronavirus cases among the staffers of the CM House, but such a figure was not plausible given the now reduced strength of the CM secretariat.

He said anti-microbial fumigation was conducted as a matter of routine at the CM House as per the SOPs for the high-profile area on a regular basis, while the staffers of the CM secretariat were also routinely tested for different infectious diseases even before the coronavirus emergency.