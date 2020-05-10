Sindh’s coronavirus death toll hits 180 as 691 more test positive in Karachi

Four more COVID-19 patients in Sindh lost their lives on Saturday, raising the novel coronavirus death toll in the province to 180, which is around 1.7 per cent of the total number of cases of the virus.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a video message released by the CM House that 8,571 COVID-19 patients are under treatment across Sindh, adding that 7,432 of them are in self-isolation at home, 609 are at isolation centres and 530 are at hospitals.

“I’m sorry to say that 101 patients, or 17.2 per cent of the total patients, are in critical condition, and of them 23 are on ventilators,” said the chief executive. He said 80 more patients were cured and sent back home with the necessary advice and prescriptions.

Karachi’s cases

“For the first time since the eruption of the epidemic in the province on February 26, Sindh has diagnosed 1,080 cases by conducting 5,498 tests, which means 20 per cent of the tested people turned out to be positive,” said the CM.

“This is the highest ratio ever reported in any province, and the worst situation has emerged in District Khairpur’s Pir Jo Goth, where 246 new cases have been diagnosed in a day.”

According to the updated figures, out of the total 1,080 new cases, 691 belonged to Karachi alone. Shah said 143 people tested positive in District South, 133 in District Malir, 113 in District East, 76 in District Central, 61 in District Korangi and 55 in District West.

The CM said that through a special campaign of random testing at grocery and vegetable shops, where the vendors and customers were checked, some of the shopkeepers and customers were found to be positive.

“This is a dangerous sign and speaks volumes of local transmission, which is why I’ve been requesting people not to step out of their houses unnecessarily, and even when necessary, people must wear masks and follow the standard operating procedures [SOPs].”

Other districts

The chief executive said that the number of local spread cases has increased in various districts of the province, but the worst affected district is Khairpur, where the Pir Jo Goth taluka has produced 246 cases in a single day.

He said that a woman of Pir Jo Goth had visited Hyderabad, and when she returned home, she had fallen ill, adding that she died within two days.

“I think she was infected with the novel coronavirus, but since she wasn’t tested, she’s not being counted among the COVID-19 patients or fatalities,” he said, adding that he suspected that she had brought the virus back to Pir Jo Goth from Hyderabad and infected others in the village.

He said that her funeral prayers were offered without observing the SOPs, adding that the government had started testing all her family members and those who had attended her

funeral. Giving the details of the samples tested so far, Shah said that on May 4, 35 people of Pir Jo Goth were tested and of them 10 were diagnosed as positive, adding that on May 6, 97 villagers were tested and 14 were found to be positive.

He said that on May 7, 59 more people were tested and seven had turned out to be positive, adding that on May 8, 251 were tested and 246 had found to be positive. “This is a very serious situation, as the cases are multiplying in Pir Jo Goth.”

He directed the district administration of Khairpur to impose a strict lockdown in Pir Jo Goth and isolate the patients in their homes or shift them to the isolation centre in Sukkur. He said 15 testing kits were sent to Pir Jo Goth, where seven sampling teams were deployed to test people.

Sharing the details of cases in other districts of Sindh, he said Khairpur had 266 cases, including 246 in Pir Jo Goth. He said Sukkur had 34 cases, Hyderabad 19, Ghotki and Larkana 17 each, Kandhkot Kashmore eight, Shaheed Benazirabad seven, Matiari five, Mirpurkhas four, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot three each, Tando Allahyar two, and Jacobabad, Sanghar, Sujawal and Thatta one each.

Peak situation

The CM said that for the first time 5,498 tests were conducted, against which 1,080 cases, or 20 per cent of the cases, were diagnosed as positive.

“This seems to be the peak and it may rise further with the increasing number of tests,” he said, and added that the testing capacity of the province was being enhanced to 6,450 per day.

Shah said that the Sindh government had conducted 87,108 tests, against which 10,771 cases were diagnosed as positive, which constituted 12.4 per cent of the total tests.