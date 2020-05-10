Venezuela charges Americans with terrorism

CARACAS: Venezuela has charged two former US soldiers with terrorism and conspiracy for allegedly taking part in a failed bid to topple President Nicolas Maduro, the attorney general said on Friday.

Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, were among 17 people captured by the Venezuelan military, which said it had thwarted an attempted invasion by mercenaries in the early hours of Sunday.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said they had been charged with "terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and (criminal) association," and could face 25-30 years in prison.

Eight attackers were reportedly killed in the incident.

Saab said Venezuela had requested arrest warrants -- as well as inclusion in the Interpol system -- for the capture of former US army medic Jordan Goudreau, who allegedly organised and trained the mercenary force.

Maduro has accused President Donald Trump of being behind the alleged invasion -- and Saab said on Friday the Venezuelans involved would be tried for "conspiracy with a foreign government."