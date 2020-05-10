Sierra Leone president accuses opposition of terrorism

FREETOWN: Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has accused the political opposition of inciting "terrorist violence" after deadly disturbances linked to the coronavirus outbreak in the West African nation.

In a televised address on Friday evening, Bio said that the opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party was involved in violent flare-ups across the country.

He said the party’s silence over its members who allegedly took part in "acts of terrorist violence, senseless loss of lives, injuries and wanton destruction of public and personal property is truly disconcerting".

The APC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

Eleven people died in an attempted jail break and ensuing riot in the capital Freetown last month, after an inmate tested positive for coronavirus.

In another incident, fishermen attacked a police station and a health clinic south of Freetown on Wednesday, after authorities limited the number of boats allowed to leave port for social-distancing reasons.

Sierra Leone has recorded 257 cases of coronavirus to date, with 17 fatalities. As with other poor countries in the region, there are fears that it is ill-equipped to handle a large outbreak.