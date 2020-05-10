Sarfaraz may face demotion in central contract

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is likely to be demoted from category ‘A’ to ‘C’ when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces the new list of centrally contracted players.

Sarfaraz, who was the captain of the Green-shirts when the team clinched Champions Trophy, has been struggling to put his best on the field. The wicket-keeper batsman, who has not been a member of the team for a while now, will be relegated from category ‘A’ to ‘C’, said a report in an Urdu daily.

The committee, which awards central contracts to players, comprises PCB CEO Wasim Khan, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Director (International) Zakir Khan.

Apart from Sarfaraz, Babar Azam and Yasir Shah were in the top category. ODI and T20I skipper Babar Azam will retain his place in the top category but spinner Yasir Shah will also lose his place.