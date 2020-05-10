close
Sun May 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
May 10, 2020

Sarfaraz may face demotion in central contract

Sports

P
PPI
May 10, 2020

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is likely to be demoted from category ‘A’ to ‘C’ when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces the new list of centrally contracted players.

Sarfaraz, who was the captain of the Green-shirts when the team clinched Champions Trophy, has been struggling to put his best on the field. The wicket-keeper batsman, who has not been a member of the team for a while now, will be relegated from category ‘A’ to ‘C’, said a report in an Urdu daily.

The committee, which awards central contracts to players, comprises PCB CEO Wasim Khan, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Director (International) Zakir Khan.

Apart from Sarfaraz, Babar Azam and Yasir Shah were in the top category. ODI and T20I skipper Babar Azam will retain his place in the top category but spinner Yasir Shah will also lose his place.

Latest News

More From Sports