SEOUL: Reigning US Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 is among three of the top 10 ranked women’s golfers who are scheduled to compete next week when the KLPGA resumes its season.

The LPGA is still two months away from restarting a 2020 season put on hold due to the coronavirus, but women’s professional golf picks up again next week.

As sports in South Korea resume the Korean LPGA Tour is set to play the KLPGA Championship at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, east of Seoul, from May 14-17.

Sung Hyun Park, Sei Young Kim and Jeongeun Lee6, the third, sixth and 10th ranked golfers on the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, are to compete in the 150-player field. The event will be played without spectators. The purse will be $2.45 million.

Players will have their temperatures taken before entering the course but will not have to take coronavirus tests before competing. This is due largely to the government having implemented targeted testing and contact tracing measures that have helped significantly reduced the spread of the virus.

Sterilisers will be installed on the practice range and players will be required to follow social distancing guidelines. The tournament had originally been scheduled for April 30-May 3.