‘Youm-e-Wiladat’ of Hazrat Imam Hassan

Islamabad :” The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that enemies of the religion are looting the wealth of Muslims by creating differences amongst them and by sowing the seeds of hatred, says a press release.

He expressed by these views while addressing a pray gathering on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Wiladat’ of Imam ‘Sulah-o-Aman’ Hazrat Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS), here at ‘Al-Murtaza’ which was observed throughout the country with religious spirit and fervour on Saturday as International Day of Peace.