People are talking about

-- how there appears to be no co-ordination between the government and the different departments that deal with the public. People say the use of sanitising gates was stopped by the provincial government in Punjab -- after spending large amounts of money - because health specialists said they were ineffective against the COVID-19 but news reports prove that some departments are still going ahead and installing these gates, the latest to do so being the CTPH Rawalpindi - an exercise in futility.

-- the difference in price between petrol grades Super and High Octane and how it used to be just Rs20 but is now three times as much. People say if the government is getting the extra amount to boost its earnings this difference is acceptable because the well to do have vehicles that require the higher grade of petrol but if it’s going into the pockets of the companies, then it is objectionable and somebody should clarify the situation.

-- the statement made by the Information Minister that ‘lockdown’ would be enforced again if the public and small traders did not follow SOP’s to stop the spread of the COVID-19. People say this threat is laughable as the ‘lockdown’ had not been properly enforced even before it was ‘opened’ this weekend and in most areas it was ‘business as usual;’ big crowds of men and women were seen in front of banks; NADRA offices and at cash distribution points.

-- the decision of the Punjab University to have undergraduate students take their exams online. People say his does not seem to be a practical decision because in Pakistan many students do not own a personal computer or laptop, let alone even know the basics of how to operate one, so how can they be expected to take examinations online. It also makes you wonder to which section of society thousands of laptops were given away by the previous government.

-- the confusion that prevails over the wearing of masks as a prevention against the deadly virus which has spread its tentacles all over. People say ‘to wear or not to wear’ is the question that is troubling many a mind and with various on line ‘experts’ adding their two bits worth of advice, the public is torn between deciding on the issue but if wearing a mask gives the wearer a sense of being safe then he/she should go ahead and do so.

-- the alarming news that three well known places in Islamabad, which were the favourite haunt of many of its citizens, have been shut because some of their staff were detected with the COVID-19 virus. People say these workers had been attending a mosque in their vicinity where SOP’s were not followed and the Imam’s family was already in isolation, so he could be a carrier and those who had been ordering from these places are now worried if they too have been infected. — I.H.