Traders protest forceful closure of shops

Rawalpindi : Unruly scenes were witnessed when the shopkeepers of the city and cantonment board areas opened their shops on Saturday but were forced to close down by the local administration and police. The shopkeepers started a protest demonstration and raised full throated slogans against local administration and police on the occasion.

The shopkeepers opened their businesses on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan who allowed to open shops from Saturday but local administration and police did not allow them to do so. The angry protesters demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take strict action against local administration and police for forcibly closing down their shops.

On the other hand, local administration officials and police claimed that they will not allow shopkeepers to open their shops till the issuance of proper notification by Punjab Home Department.

Rawalpindi Cantonment Traders Association President Shaikh Muhammad Hafeez said that they had followed the orders of the prime minister to open shops but local administration and police forcibly closed down their shops. “How local administration and police could deny the orders of Prime Minister,” he said. He said that already business community facing financial crisis due to lockdown situation in the country. “Government should stop financial murder of business community,” he warned.

He said that we have given a written oath to follow all SOPs to avoid spread of coronavirus in our shops but local administration and police are continuously humiliating us.

The protesters said that government is playing with business community in excuse of coronavirus. Not only business community but people of all other communities are facing hell like situation for over six weeks but government is neither providing us bread and butter nor allowing us to work, they said.

Once again, Confusion prevailed in the city about which businesses have been allowed to open and which ones will remain closed after Prime Minister’s announcement to end lockdown from Saturday.

There was an unrest situation in all areas of Saddar, Commercial Market, Sarafa Bazaar, Barra Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Scheme-III, Tench Bhatta, Lalkurti, Adiala Road and several other localities where local management and police was forcibly closing down all shops.

However, ironically many markets like Sadiqabad’s main bazaar and Moti Bazaar were fully operational on Saturday while shopkeepers on Chirah Road in Sadiqabad and Electronics Market on Murree Road were partially open.

Meanwhile, the customers particularly women were afraid to see an unrest situation in bazaars here on Saturday.

After Prime Minister’s announcement regarding relaxation in lockdown, hundreds of families reached different markets here in Saddar and Raja Bazaar for Eid shopping. But several of them became upset when local administration and police carrying guns and batons in their hands forcibly closed down all shops.

The families along with their children ran to their homes without shopping and told ‘The News’ that government should think about it. We came here in bazaars after Prime Minister’s announcement regarding to end lockdown but situation was completely different here. “Where is the writ of Prime Minister, they denounced.