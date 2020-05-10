Sale of readymade garments on rise

Islamabad : The sale and purchase of readymade garments on the rise in federal capital ahead of Eidul Fitr.

Amina Ansari, a designer said that due to COVID-19 lockdown, people were not able to buy clothes of their choice, so now they prefer to buy readymade garments rather than unstitched stuff.

Various online clothes sale sites claimed that most people were demanding ready-made clothes due to rates and little time to buy unstitched stuff.

Bushra Jabar said that she would buy local readymade garments as its prices were not very much like some of the popular brands.

She said her whole family like to use readymade clothes.

Ayesha said there was little time to buy unstitched cloth and ready-made garments were the best option for us amid COVID-19 lockdown.