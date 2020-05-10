7 gamblers arrested

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police on Saturday rounded up seven alleged gamblers and recovered cash, gambling tools and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that while acting on a tip-off, Cantonment Police conducted a raid and rounded up seven accused namely Azhar, Shafique, Faisal, Asghar, Liaquat, Adil and Shafique ur Rehman when they were busy in gambling activities and recovered betting amount of Rs36,500, seven mobile phone and other valuable items from their custody. The accused were also involved in giving shelter to a Proclaimed Offender.