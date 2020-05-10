Liquor traders held; huge quantity of alcohol seized

Islamabad : Industrial-Area police have arrested a wine dealer and recovered 115 bottles of wine and 150 litres liquor from him, a police spokesman said.

He said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, to ensure arrest of those involved in bootlegging activities.

Following these directions, he constituted special team under supervision of ASP Zohaib Ranjha including SHO Industrial Area Mian Khurram Shehzad and others. This team arrested wine seller, Arslan Salamat and recovered 115 bottles wine and 150 litres alcohol from him and also impounded car. Case has been registered against him at Industrial Area police station and further investigation is underway from him.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and ensure arrest of those involved in ugly business of drug pushing.