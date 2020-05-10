Gang of bike lifters held, 10 bikes recovered

Islamabad: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police busted an Afghan gang involved in bike lifting and recovered 10 motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them, the police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against auto-thieves and car-lifters.

Special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali along with other officials. This team achieved a success and apprehended four members of an Afghan national gang. The gangsters have been identified as Kamal-Uddin, Saif, Niaz, Aaman and recovered 10 stolen motorbikes from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift these motorcycles from various areas of Islamabad and later selling them in Khyber Pakhtunnkhwa.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of ACLC police team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.