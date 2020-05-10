Prisoner rushed to PIMS announced COVID-19 positive

Rawalpindi: A prisoner of Adiyala Jail who was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after contracting cardiac arrest and had died on the way from jail to hospital turned out to be a COVID-19 patient/

The situation got dramatic, when PIMS authorities refused to give the body to the kin and announced the deceased as COVID-19 positive.

Adiyala prisoner, Sanaullah, suffered a cardiac arrest early on Saturday and on recommendation of jail hospital was rescued to PIMS for better medical treatment. But on the way to PIMS, the prisoner died on the way before reaching PIMS.

However, in PIMS, situation twisted a new turn and PIMS authorities refused to give body of the prisoner to his kin stating that the prisoner died of coronavirus and dead body will be shifted from hospital as per Government SOPs for COVID-19 victims.

However, around 40-50 relatives of the deceased prisoner gathered outside the emergency and took the dead body with them by scuffling with the security guards and other staff of the hospital. Later, they staged a protest in front of Sabzi Mandi Police Station stating that, SHO Sabzi Mandi Police Station had put Sanaullah behind bars in a fake case.

They also alleged SHO Sabzi Mandi Police Station was trying to hide his negligence by announcing the prisoner as COVID-19 patient.