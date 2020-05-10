Hales believes he still has a lot to offer

LONDON: Alex Hales has claimed he has “matured as a player” since his de-selection from England’s 2019 World Cup cricket squad after a failed recreational drugs test, and declared that the past six months have been “the best I’ve played in my career” as he presses his case for an international return.

Hales has not played for England since it became public in the weeks before the World Cup that he had been serving a 21-day ban due to a second violation of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s recreational drugs policy, which caused the England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan to publicly lambast his “lack of regard” for his international team-mates, citing a “complete breakdown of trust” for his omission from the World Cup squad.

This week, Morgan said that the “door is still open” for Hales, but reiterated that the crucial element would be rebuilding that trust. “I don’t think you can put a time limit on gaining back that trust, and that’s not just with me; that’s with every member of the squad, the backroom staff, the selectors,” he said.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Hales said that he has matured in the last 12 months, but admitted it would be difficult to address his relationship with the rest of the England squad while outside the squad. Since the start of the 2019/20 Big Bash League, Hales has averaged 42.89 in 22 T20 innings for Sydney Thunder and Karachi Kings, and said that he has never played better across his career.

“Like Morgs has said, I guess time is the biggest healer,” Hales said. “I just don’t know how long that is going to go on for, that’s the only thing. I honestly have no idea. Obviously, I’d love to get my place back. Playing international cricket is the highlight of any player’s career and I still think I’ve got a lot to offer, particularly in T20.”