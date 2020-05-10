Khawaja wants spin-friendly pitches

SYDNEY: Usman Khawaja has added his voice to those calling for a re-think to the way pitches are prepared at domestic level, warning that a lack of spin-bowling options behind Nathan Lyon could leave Australia exposed like it was when Shane Warne retired from the game almost 15 years ago.

Khawaja rates his Queensland team-mate Mitchell Swepson as the best spinner in Australia apart from Lyon, but says he’s reluctant to bowl him at domestic level because conditions often don’t suit spinners.

A month after former Test tweaker Steve O’Keefe said the lack of exposure to spin bowling at domestic level was “a matter of urgency”, Khawaja has joined calls for more spin-friendly pitches to be produced in the Sheffield Shield.

“It’s really hard, even for me as a captain, to get (Swepson) into the game when the ball is hooping around corners and you’re playing on really green decks,” Khawaja told Fox Sports News.

“He’s always been a part of our team and he’s always there no matter what the wicket is because he’s such a good bowler. But it’s really hard to get him in the game sometimes because the wickets weren’t really favouring spin.

“I feel for spinners in Australia and we need to be careful here because we have an absolute genius in Nathan Lyon ... but who’s coming after him?”

O’Keefe, who announced his retirement last month, finished the truncated 2019-20 Shield summer as the most successful spin bowler with 16 wickets at an average of 22.25, with the top 20 places among the leading wicket-takers filled by swing and seam bowlers.