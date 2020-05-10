Martial arts event to go ahead

MIAMI: The controversial mixed martial arts card scheduled in Florida will go ahead as planned despite one of the undercard fighters testing positive for coronavirus.

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza was dropped from the Jacksonville event after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He arrived in Florida earlier in the week. Two of Souza’s cornermen also tested positive.

“UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19,” organisers said in a statement. Middleweight Souza, of Brazil, was scheduled to fight Uriah Hall on the undercard of the televised Ultimate Fighting Championship 249 event which is being held without spectators.