Magic will not be there in empty stadium, says Kohli

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli admits the “magical” atmosphere will be missing if the cricket season currently stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic resumes in empty stadiums.

The spread of the coronavirus has brought sport to a standstill and staging games without spectators will be a likely way to resume professional cricket. India are set to visit Australia later this year, games which are likely to be played in empty stadiums.

“I honestly don’t know how everyone is going to take that because we all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans,” Kohli said on a sports channel. “Things will still go on, but I doubt that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created. “We will play sports how it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by.”

England all-rounder Ben Stokes said playing without fans in attendance would not dampen the competitive side of matches and Kohli agrees.

“I know matches will be played at a very good intensity,” he said. “But that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through it in the stadium, those emotions are difficult to recreate.”

Australia played New Zealand at an empty SCG in March, with players from both sides conceding it took some time to adjust to the absence of crowd noise.

“It was certainly weird,” Pat Cummins said. “Probably in some ways just felt a lot more relaxed than an international game normally. You don’t really get the chance as an international side to run out there and be able to talk to each other in the middle of the game and have it pretty relaxed. So I actually enjoyed it, but certainly different.”

Kohli has a tendency to feed off crowds, be it working India’s fanatical supporters into a frenzy or defying a hostile environment away from home, and has previously attributed on-field performances to off-field noise.

Last month, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon said he has no doubt the Indian skipper will produce his best this summer, even if the rivalry resumes amid silence and serenity. “Virat is a superstar. He’ll be able to adapt to any climate,” Lyon said. “I was actually talking to Mitch Starc the other day and we said that if we are playing with no crowd, it’ll be quite amazing to see Virat trying to rev up the seats. It’s going to be a little bit different.

“Playing in front of crowds or no crowds is out of our control, we’ve got to follow the advice of all the amazing medical people around the world. “I haven’t thought about (it) ... I’m just excited about the prospect of India coming out to Australia, it’s up there with the biggest series alongside the Ashes.”