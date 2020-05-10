Pakistan may play extra Tests in England

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan may play four or five Tests instead of three in England if West Indies drop out of their scheduled series because of COVID-19 fears.

Cricket West Indies has expressed concerns over the safety of their cricketers with players also showing lack of interest in the tour. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been working on different plans in its attempt to salvage the summer.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is willing to play extra Tests in England. If West Indies stay away, then Pakistan’s tour may start as early as in second half of July. Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests in August plus three Twenty20 Internationals, but are understood to be open to a longer stay.

The English cricket summer can only start if the government gives a green signal to hold the series in a bio-secure environment. In case there are extra Tests, Edgbaston in Birmingham may host at least one of them. The Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Manchester’s Old Trafford have already been marked as venues for Pakistan’s series as they both have on-site hotels. It is believed that the PCB has shown interest in playing at Edgbaston.

It has been learnt that the problem with West Indies is that all cricketers need NOCs from their respective governments which would not be easy to get. According to British newspapers, the PCB is contemplating the idea of flying out a bigger squad to England for the tour which would also help them play practice matches ahead of the Test series.

Given the 14-day, self-isolation period demanded of foreign visitors by the UK authorities, the cricketers flying to England need to arrive at least 20 days before the start of the Test series. Medical officers from the ECB and PCB are expected to engage from May 17 following meetings between board officials that is expected to be held on May 15-16.