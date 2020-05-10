Rupee seen stable

The rupee is likely to remain stable against the dollar in the coming week with limited market activity, despite preparedness by the country to gradually begin easing its coronavirus lockdown, traders said.

“There is likely to be some demand from importers and firms that will be looking for hard currency to make payments after the lockdown will lift from Monday. However, these payments are expected to be easily neutralised by dollar liquidity available in the market,” a trader said.

Some traders believe the dollar demand would remain thin unless the economic activity picks up and imports get momentum.

People are confused how quickly businesses are allowed to reopen, maintaining the standard operating procedures that will be key to impact on the country’s gross domestic product growth.

Market participants expected the rupee to trade in the range of 159 and 160 in the interbank market over the coming days.

Some analysts eye possible inflows from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) that the country is seeking to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

These expected inflows are likely to be sufficient in supporting the rupee in the near-term, they said.

“While there may be a dearth of export dollars in the market, multilateral flows will keep the rupee supported and is likely to stay rangebound between 158 and 162,” a report published from Tresmark said.

The Asian Development Bank will provide Pakistan $305 million loan for social protection for the poor and vulnerable and for public health emergency preparedness.

The World Bank has pledged a $240 million package to help Pakistan take effective and timely action to respond the Covid-19 outbreak. These disbursements are expected to start receiving by next month.

Pakistan’s exports took a dive to half the value seen in April last year. Imports also dipped by a third, the report said.

Trade activities are slowly picking up and though May will also be severely impacted, June onwards will be relatively better, as economies in most developed countries resume. Reserves also increased by about $292 million in the previous week.

There is a negative sentiment, including market speculation that the central bank could not cut interest rate in the immediate future.

This was evident from the latest treasury bills auction where the government increased the cutoff yields on a 12-month paper by 28 basis points to 7.75 percent.

“Analysts still believe there is room for another rate cut, but the State Bank of Pakistan may wait for the next scheduled monetary policy statement and decide then, based on the pandemics trajectory and other macroeconomic data, and perhaps after the nod of IMF,” the report noted.

The interbank foreign exchange market finished on a positive note last week, with the rupee gained 26 paisas to close at 159.96 against the dollar on Friday.