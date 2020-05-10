Stocks in tight range amid softening lockdown

Stocks mostly retreated during the week, largely because of profit-taking in energy and cement shares, while the unfolding impacts of COVID-19 also spooked investors into shedding holdings amid forecasts the market would trade in a tight band down the line, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index plummeted 2.5 percent or 884 to close at 33,268 points. Average volumes settled at 190 million shares, up 7 percent week-over-week, while average traded value clocked in at $46 million, down 5 percent week-over-week.

An analyst from Habib Metro-Financial Services, said, “The sentiments continued to be heavily impacted by the pandemic, as it presses on to make its menacing presence felt on the global economy".

Moreover, nonetheless, in the short-term, various associated risk-factors were prevalent in the PSX and “thus we advise investors to tread carefully and opt for blue-chip stocks as a long-term strategy on dips”, he said.

Brokerage BMA Capital Management in a report said, “We expect home remittances for the month of April 2020 to drive the investors’ sentiment over external account, whereas budget related proposals are likely to set the tone for the ongoing month".

While on one hand, economic activity was likely to revive due to announced easing of the ongoing lockdown, on the other, controlling the spread of COVID-19 and the management of rising cases would be a challenge for the federal and provincial governments, he added.

An analyst from Arif Habib Limited said, "We expect the market to remain range-bound in the coming week".

With standard operating procedures in place, lockdown would be easing off next week, business community and economy would take a sigh of relief, the analyst said.

Foreign selling this week reached $17.8 million, compared to $11.6 million last week. Selling was witnessed in exploration & production ($7.1 million) and commercial banks ($5.1 million).

On the domestic front, major buying was reported by individuals ($20.3 million) and companies ($5.7 million).

The week commenced on a negative note with investors resorting to profit-taking.

With a massive fall in exports by 54 percent in April, followed by a 24 percent drop in the cement despatches last month compared to April 2019, amid lockdown weakened the sentiment.

Furthermore, International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) prediction that Pakistan’s total foreign reserves were likely to deplete by $1.9 billion in the coming 15 months also weighed on the investor morale.

Meanwhile, federal government’s decision to ease lockdown from Saturday and onwards was not received well given the alarming jump in COVID-19 cases on day-on-day basis.

Whereas, announcement of reduction in RLNG prices for the month of May 2020 cushioned the dip.

Sector-wise negative contributions came from commercial banks (231 points), cement (211 points), power generation & distribution (156 points), fertiliser (148 points), and oil & gas exploration companies (99 points).

Meanwhile, the sectors that added to the index were oil and gas marketing companies (76 points), food & personal care products (34 points), and technology & communication (21 points).

The scrips that led the losses were HUBC (126 points), LUCK (102 points), HBL (82 points), FFC (76 points) and MCB (74 points).