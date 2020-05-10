Deans slams ‘farcical’ move to ditch league restructure

FALKIRK: The decision to abandon a mooted restructure of Scottish football has been described as “farcical” and “an injustice” by Falkirk chairman Gary Deans.

A task force had been appointed to consider a revamp of the pyramid in response to the coronavirus pandemic, moving from a four-tier system to three expanded divisions of 14, 14 and 16. That plan ran aground on Friday after failing to win support at a meeting of Premiership clubs.

Aberdeen chairman Dave McCormack, speaking on behalf of those involved, said it was “not the right time to consider immediate reconstruction in the midst of a crisis”.

The fallout will be widespread, confirming Partick Thistle and Stranraer’s respective relegations from the Championship and League One, with Hearts set to follow should the top-flight season not resume.

But it was Falkirk, due to win promotion to the Championship had the idea gone ahead, who were first and fieriest with their response.

“Today’s announcement will not come as a huge surprise to Falkirk supporters who have, along with the rest of Scottish football, witnessed firsthand the utter shambles engulfing our game these last few weeks,” said Deans, whose club are second in League One.