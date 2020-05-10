French horseracing cleared to resume tomorrow

PARIS: Racing will resume in France as scheduled tomorrow (Monday) despite a last-minute threat to the plan.

A report on Friday suggested a late challenge may be made to the government’s decision to allow racing to return, with France Galop and its trotting equivalent confirming they had been in discussions regarding the resumption plans.

However, France Galop president Edouard de Rothschild tweeted late on Friday night to confirm clearance had been given for the action to recommence. He said: “I wanted to win this race more than any of the others. Together we did it! Resumption of races is accepted. Let’s show them that they were right!”

In the tweet, Rothschild thanked French President Emmanuel Macron, his prime minister and minister of agriculture, as well as former presidential candidate Francois Bayrou and the mayor of Deauville, Philippe Augier.

Racing has been on hold in France since March due to the coronavirus crisis, but ParisLongchamp, Compiegne and Toulouse will restart the action, with the first-named card boasting four Group races.

France Galop and its trotting equivalent issued a joint statement on Friday evening confirming they had been in discussions regarding the resumption plans. The statement read: “Since this morning, some alarmist reports have been circulating regarding the resumption of racing on May 11 in France, which have given racing professionals rise to legitimate concern.

“France Galop and LeTROT have worked tirelessly throughout the day to continue to convince the parties concerned of the absolute necessity to resume racing as planned and organised on May 11.” Racing has been on hold in France since March 17 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, Champion jockey Brian Hughes is back riding out as he awaits the start of the new jumps season. Racing has been suspended in Britain since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the National Hunt action currently scheduled to return on July 1.

Hughes has been keeping himself fit during the enforced lay-off and has recently returned to riding out. He told VBET: “I’ve obviously been in lockdown for six weeks and didn’t leave the house. We live in the countryside, though, so it hasn’t been too bad to keep busy.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve also been able to get back riding out again. “I’ve also been able to maintain my fitness by running every morning and doing the programme that Danny Hague, from Jack Berry House, has set us out to keep me fit and relatively in shape.

“I’m really looking forward to July, when jumps racing will hopefully resume. It’s been the longest break I’ve ever had in my career, but, obviously, there’s greater things going on around the world. Hopefully everyone remains fit and healthy.”

Hughes was announced the 2019-20 champion jumps jockey in early April and he hopes to mount a good defence of his title in the coming campaign. He added: “I can’t wait until the start of the jumps season – let’s hope we have a similar run of luck and I’m competitive in the championship.”