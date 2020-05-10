close
Sun May 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 10, 2020

Digital payments

Newspost

 
May 10, 2020

The FBR is considering removing the CNIC requirement for buyers. I think at a time like this when there are no online banking charges and, due to the lockdown, more people are using digital communication to do business, the FBR should not remove the CNIC requirement.

Instead, the FBR should issue an app where the relevant seller registers, inputs the sale and mobile number of the buyer, who gets a message of confirmation. Once the buyer confirms the purchase, CNIC details can be added against the sale.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

Latest News

More From Newspost