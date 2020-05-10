Digital payments

The FBR is considering removing the CNIC requirement for buyers. I think at a time like this when there are no online banking charges and, due to the lockdown, more people are using digital communication to do business, the FBR should not remove the CNIC requirement.

Instead, the FBR should issue an app where the relevant seller registers, inputs the sale and mobile number of the buyer, who gets a message of confirmation. Once the buyer confirms the purchase, CNIC details can be added against the sale.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar