Helping hand

The spread of Covid-19 has decimated the world economy. Most businesses have shut down while those not lucky enough to be able to work from home have faced job losses.

These are testing times and it is pivotal that we extend our support to our fellow citizens in need. There are many ways we can help each other: distributing rations, helping in employment, providing freelancing gigs and making donations. There are many digital platforms such as Careem and Easypaisa which have introduced a donations section in their applications, making it even easier to help our fellow citizens in this time of need. Similarly, all banks are also accepting donations for those affected by the pandemic. I urge people to be good Samaritans and to play their parts in this global fight against Covid-19.

Nuzair A Virani

Karachi