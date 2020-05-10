Awareness and enforcement

The government has chosen to relax lockdown measures, even though the infections curve continues to rise. The recent spike in infections has been reported as locally transmitted. The government is in a tough spot given that the shuttering of businesses has deprived many of their livelihoods. Despite the continued emphasis on social distancing and other SOPs, blatant violations are not uncommon in streets, markets, and other public places. The sight on the day of the opening of the NADRA office speaks volumes of the government’s failure to properly implement relevant safety measures. It is obvious that we have failed to educate the public on the precautions to be observed in different situations.

In a disproportionately poor and illiterate society, the internet is not an effective medium for disseminating information on SOPs. Practical demonstrations of SOPs in a variety of situations, i. at work, while travelling, when shopping, need to be broadcast on more accessible platforms such as radio and television, and then strictly enforced.

Saud Bashir Bajwa

Lahore