Protests after man Tasered in front of child

MANCHESTER: Anti-racism campaigners have staged a protest over police use of a Taser on a man in front of his distressed child.

A group of up to 15 people observed Covid-19 social distancing rules as they gathered at a petrol station forecourt in Stretford, Manchester, where the incident took place. Mobile phone footage widely shared on social media showed an altercation on Wednesday night between a black man and two white police officers.

The man is seen standing next to a marked police car and puts down his crying son before moments later he falls to the ground as a Taser is fired by one of the officers. The boy then becomes hysterical and screams “daddy”.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has questioned whether the Taser use was “proportionate or justified” and has demanded an urgent review. Greater Manchester Police has voluntarily referred the matter to the Independence Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Among the protesters at the event staged by Stand Up to Racism on Saturday were Paul Davidson, a minister at the Church of God of Prophecy.

He said: “I am here because this news has outraged black people nationally. We are obviously keen to find out what the details are and whether there are other circumstances we haven’t learned from the immediate clip.

“But if the immediate clip is anything to go by then people have questions to answer and we should expect answers as a community. This sort of behaviour should not be expected by anyone in a civilised society.”

The man who was tasered, Desmond Ziggy Mombeyarara, 34, appeared before magistrates on Friday where he admitted a number of offences including speeding, drink driving, failing to stop and unnecessary travel.

He denied two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty and the case was adjourned to a later date. In an interview with The Times, Mombeyara said he did not believe such a “magnitude of force” was warranted.

He said his son was still in shock and thought that police had shot him. He told the newspaper: “I was saying to the officers, ‘Let us calm the situation for the little one because the little one doesn’t feel comfortable’. But they were making out like I was using him as a human shield.”