Opacity persists as Pakistan rolls back lockdown

Ag Agencies

Murad says Sindh entering ‘phase-II’ of curbs with strict controls at virus hotspots; Chohan says Punjab to impose ‘complete’ lockdown three days a week; cases hit 28,554 with 622 deaths; PTI MPA claims Sindh exaggerating virus numbers; doctors once again urge stiffer restrictions

KARACHI/LAHORE: A lack of clarity persisted on Saturday as Pakistan officially began to roll back its coronavirus restrictions, with Punjab and Sindh announcing curbs that appeared to be stricter amid worrying spikes in Covid-19 cases.

The federal government had announced on Thursday that it would gradually ease the nationwide lockdown “purely on humanitarian grounds”. The country has since witnessed a record surge in coronavirus cases—nearly 2,000 in the 24 hours leading to Friday—with confirmed infections standing at 28,554 and deaths related to Covid-19 numbering 622 on Saturday.

Main markets in Punjab had yet to open as trade bodies had not received a notification from the provincial government, Geo News reported. Only a scant number of shops were open, as bazaars largely remained shuttered.

Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, in a video message, said the province will impose a “complete lockdown” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while eased curbs will be seen from Mondays to Thursdays. “All shops and bazaars will be open on those days,” he said. Shopping malls, and plazas, however will remain closed seven days a week. He assured traders that a notification would be shortly issued. A day earlier, Punjab had requested the federal government to maintain restrictions in four large cities of the province.

Keeping in view the growth in cases, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday clarified that his province was not ending the lockdown by tomorrow (May 11) as “we are entering the second phase of lockdown with some extra restrictions, particularly at hotspots”.

In a statement, Shah said some media channels were giving the impression that the lockdown was ending on Monday, which was “totally wrong”. Shah said: “we are entering ‘phase-II’ under which strict controls at hotspots are being initiated”.

“Our lockdown is linked to our data,” he said and added that our provincial health capacity was currently 20 per cent. We would consistently adjust our protective measures according to our capacity,” Shah added. He said there were more than 1,000 confirmed virus cases in the past 24 hours.

However, PTI's lawmaker from Sindh, Khurram Sher Zaman, alleged that the Sindh government was inflating virus numbers to create panic. He went further to claim that when hospitals and mortuaries were visited, there were no virus patients or virus-related corpses. Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab, citing alarming statistics out of Pir Jo Goth — 289 positive cases out of 350 tested — said: "This is how alarming the situation is but some people would still insist that Sindh government is overreacting. Shame on them for doing their petty politics and risking peoples lives."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) expressed its dissatisfaction over the existing lockdown in the country, warning the government against lifting restrictions as it would allow the coronavirus to spread further.

“A better lockdown should be imposed,” said Dr Ikram Tunio, President PMA Central. “The federal government has said it would ease the lockdown whereas the PMA is in favour of a strict lockdown, safety precautions and introduction of public awareness campaigns so that the coronavirus is contained,” he added.

He said that at the moment, there were only 63 beds allocated for coronavirus patients in Karachi’s five government hospitals. “Whatever figures you have been provided, these [figures] are in our knowledge. As you know very well, Karachi is Pakistan’s largest city and the infection will only spread if the situation remains the same,” he said.

Dr Tunio said that other cities were also at risk if the infection started spreading in Karachi at a faster pace. He said that this was not a lockdown as one could witness ‘juloos’ outside NADRA offices and vegetable markets.

“What we refer to as a lockdown, this is not that [lockdown],” he said. “If restrictions are eased, then think about what will happen,” he added. “We advise the government to implement the WHO’s protocols.”