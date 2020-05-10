The government has decided to ease the lockdown step-by-step. Of course, our dwindling economy cannot see shutters down for a longer period of time. Those who face the brunt of the situation are daily-wage workers with no earnings. Sadly, in these testing times people have manipulated facts and drawn money from the scheme meant for poor. On the other hand, the curve of the pandemic is still rising. Medical experts are worried about a sharp increase in Covid-19 patients in big cities. So far, only AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan have controlled the spread of the pandemic.

With eased lockdown, the movement of people will increase manifold, definitively increasing the risk of infection. To overcome these crises following SOPs is the best option for all. Safe distancing, avoiding unnecessary movement, use of sanitizers and masks, health consciousness are the key factors to avoid spread of this lethal pandemic. The strength of a nation is tested during hard times; we must show strength, valour, courage and unity among our ranks to defeat this pandemic.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad