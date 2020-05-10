Resilient vs reliant

One thing Pakistan is never short of is the next aid or relief package. The corrupt way in which this aid is distributed or utilized in our society is always suspect, which is why its effectiveness and efficacy is not visible anywhere in this land. I often think that prudent concepts like ‘austerity’, ‘living within one’s means, and ‘self-reliance’ hold no weight in this country. Our neighbour, the Islamic Republic of Iran, has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, but unlike us its response has been robust, despite the added obstacle of economic sanctions.

It has been reported that Iran has conducted around 520,000 tests, while, according to the Iranian government’s official news website, they are also exporting test kits to several other countries. In times of crisis, great nations demonstrate resourcefulness and ingenuity like the Iranians and polarized nations like ours depend on the aid and charity of others.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad