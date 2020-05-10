This letter refers to the news report ‘Locust invasion may cause Rs 600 bn loss to Pak economy: FAO’ (May 6, 2020). This is indeed an alarming situation, with important crops such as wheat predicted to take a hit. The threat is made all the more acute by the downward spiral in the economy caused by the current pandemic.

Pesticides must be employed immediately to contain the spread of the swarm; the FAO must be asked to provide helicopters so that the pesticides can be sprayed over a large area. The Ministry of National Food Security and Research Federal must also join in this campaign so that inordinate delay can be avoided. Finally, the chief ministers of Sindh and Punjab must also coordinate this operation so that timely elimination of locusts can be ensured.

Lt-Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt