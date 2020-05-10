Covid-19 risks

The lockdown imposed across the world as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic is obviously intended to curb a virus which can kill or cause serious illness. However, it has been noted that this lockdown and the social isolation necessitated by it is having a disastrous impact on the spread of other diseases. It is predicted there will be nearly 1.4 million additional deaths by 2025 from the world’s biggest infectious killer, tuberculosis. TB, a bacterial infection, could make a surge. In 2018, according to the WHO, TB killed 1.5 million people including 200,000 children. The disease, which attacks the lungs, can be treated and effective medication exists to do so. So far, the world’s response to TB has been focused on testing and treating as many patients as possible. But data collected from three countries where TB is a major health problem, including India, Kenya and the Ukraine, suggests major problems are cropping up because health workers cannot easily reach patients and test populations to determine which individuals may need drugs and treatment.

The Stop TB Partnership has warned this could become a very major problem and a side effect of Covid-19 which would hit the world hard even if it goes unnoticed. In our own country, the suspension of the anti-polio vaccine drive and other drives against childhood diseases including measles presents its own dangers. Pakistan recorded 147 cases of polio last year – a new record in years with only 12 cases recorded in 2018 and eight in the year before that. There is now a real risk that polio will gallop forward with no vaccines to stop it due to lockdowns, travel restrictions and the inability of volunteers to reach the homes of families with small children. The same is true of measles and other diseases, with parents reluctant to take children to clinics where warnings have been issued about the presence of Covid-19.

The closure of the gynecological ward at Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital due to Covid-19 infection among some health workers illustrates how huge the risk of the coronavirus is. The closure means pre- and post-natal care may not be available to women in desperate need and it is uncertain what patients suffering other diseases such as those related to the heart or kidneys are expected to do, with many hospitals turning them away. The problem is an extremely serious one. For obvious reasons, Covid-19 remains the focus of the world and its medical community. But we must also make sure that other sicknesses that claim lives don't tumble out of all control.