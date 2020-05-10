Covid-19 unveils Pakistan

While Covid-19 has shrouded the world in a mist of uncertainty and confusion, it has, in a sense, lifted the fog away from the reality of Pakistan. Our country is now fully exposed, warts and all. And its shortcomings have been brought into a sharp focus by the challenge of dealing with this deadly pandemic.

Yes, this crisis has been the undoing of many advanced and mighty nations of the world, as we are occasionally reminded. But if you look at Pakistan’s encounter with Covid-19 as some kind of a mortal combat, what weapons do we have to fight this war? How prepared are we to be able to defeat this enemy?

Incidentally, it is war that is being fought in almost all countries of the world, with varying outcomes. In many places, the casualties are horrendous. Besides, the war is in different stages in different countries. That is how the obligatory lockdowns are beginning to be relaxed and citizens are able to step out of their isolation.

Now, Pakistan has also joined this group by partially lifting its lockdown – a lockdown that remained enigmatic in its design as well as its execution. This decision of the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) to lift the lockdown in phases was announced on Thursday by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

We can imagine the pressure that he has had to bear in the context of the price that workers, daily wage earners and the poor must pay when a lockdown freezes all economic activity. There is this real dilemma of lives versus livelihood. It concerns even rich countries but it becomes impossible to resolve for poor countries.

So, Pakistan, at the outset, has to contend with the fact that it is an exceptionally poor country, despite the glory of its military power. The measure of Pakistan’s social development is recorded in multiple international surveys and statistical studies and I do not need to quote any figures.

Then, there are some fundamental, qualitative characteristics of our polity that come to the surface when the situation calls for bold and sagacious decisions by a leadership that is able to forge national unity and inspire hope at the popular level.

Our shortcomings on this front are monumental. Technically, all executive power resides in the office of the prime minister. But Imran Khan does not appear to be projecting this image in any decisive manner. Even in the political arena, he has deliberately not opted to build national consensus and the level of partisan bickering has in fact intensified in these difficult times.

Clearly, Imran is a leader who can be indecisive, as his musings on the lockdown imperative have demonstrated. But a more scary manifestation of the quality of his leadership is evident in the timing of the decision to relax the limits of the lockdown.

It is true that Pakistan has so far been fortunate in not suffering a heavy loss of life or a massive spread of the virus. However, when other countries have allowed relaxation once the graph of infection was coming down after crossing its peak, we have done it when the number of cases and fatalities are steadily rising.

Again, our leadership has not adequately paid heed to the professional advice of experts. There have been dire warnings in this respect. I would hesitate to even refer to the prognostications made by a number of leading doctors. Things could really get out of hand. It is hard even to imagine what it could be.

Does this mean that we have no way out or round or through? Ah, it is this thought that leaves you staring, speechlessly, at the state of Pakistani society. It has been my refrain that the crisis of Pakistan is rooted not in its politics or economy but in its society, particularly with reference to its moral, intellectual and human deprivations.

I would prescribe a visit to three specific locations to get some idea about the reality of Pakistan: a public hospital, a police station and the lower courts. This list could be much longer. Or you just have to walk the streets in any bazaar and read the faces that you see, something that the elite would never do. No, I am not going into Imran’s perplexing perception of who the elite are and what they do.

By way of citing some opinions about the state of the Pakistani society, let me refer to a published report that quoted a UNDP document to say that Pakistan is among the least prepared countries to combat coronavirus. It said that Pakistan is one of those countries that are more vulnerable to Covid-19 due to its lack of preparedness in view of the level of human development, health care system and internet access.

There is one more quotation that I have and let me say that I chanced upon it while reading an article on The New York Times website on Friday evening. This opinion piece has nothing to do with the situation in Pakistan. Commentator Timothy Egan has vented his feelings about the leader of his own country, President Trump.

He poses this question: “Will American prestige ever recover?” He quotes what he calls an “indictment of The Atlantic’s George Packer, calling the United States a failed state”. And the quote is: “The United States reacted like Pakistan or Belarus, like a country with a shoddy infrastructure and a dysfunctional government whose leaders were too corrupt or stupid to head off mass suffering”.

Naturally, I was genuinely dismayed to find this unlikely reference to Pakistan. I do not know much about Belarus and have no idea about its international image. Generally, they think about Pakistan when talking about nuclear confrontation in South Asia, or Osama bin Laden or religious extremism and war on terror. Pakistan is also known for suppressing its media.

I wonder if someone would want to put a spin on it and find the comment acceptable because, after all, Pakistan here is compared with the United States, the most powerful and the richest country in the world. But it is mainly about Trump.

The writer is a senior journalist.

