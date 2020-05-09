CM reviews virus control, lockdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here Friday which reviewed anti-coronavirus steps and future roadmap of phase-wise easing of lockdown. It expressed concern over increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Lahore and decided to devise a separate policy to overcome its spread in the provincial metropolis.