Corona cases surge ahead of lockdown ease: Pakistan slips two points in two days

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan’s position in the global ranking in respect of COVID-19 dropped from 24th to 22nd on Friday after the number of positive cases increased to 26,806 with addition of 1,791 new cases.

The country ranked 20th and 29th in the global ranking on May 6 after reporting 1,000 positive cases and 20 deaths daily in five days.

With the lockdown set to ease today (Saturday), the corona positive cases in the country increased to 26,806 on Friday after 1,791 new infections were confirmed as of 12:30am.

Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) had decided to substantially ease the lockdown from Saturday (today) after detailed deliberations and consultations with the provinces.

Of the total 26,806 confirmed cases, Sindh reported 9,691 cases, Punjab: 10,033, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4,327, Balochistan 1,725, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 558, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 394 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 78.

The number of deaths has increased to 622, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reporting 221 deaths, Sindh 176, Balochistan 24, Gilgit-Baltistan 3, Punjab 194, and Islamabad Capital Territory 4.

It said the industries and businesses allowed to operate will have to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlined in the notification.

The Punjab government Friday said it would request the federal government for continuing restrictions in the big cities, said provincial Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan while talking to media here Friday.

He said the government would issue a detailed notification of the revised lockdown measures on Saturday (today). After consulting with the provinces, including Punjab, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that federal government had decided to lift the lockdown from May 9 (today) from the country.

The provincial Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said: “Our government would officially advise Centre against lifting lockdown in major cities of the province. We have seen that coronavirus cases are high in numbers in some major cities of the province. Therefore, he added, if the Centre approved our suggestion, we will continue to impose restrictions in big cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Gujranwala.”

It is learnt that a meeting of civil and military leadership in the province also evolved consensus against lifting curbs in major cities given the rising trend of confirmed cases. Punjab did not initially oppose federal government’s plan to ease lockdown in the country at a consultation at national level. However, jest next day, the provincial leadership decided to resist plan of the federal government with a view to arresting upward trend of confirmed Corona cases in some major cities.

Conversely, in a departure from earlier opposing posture, Sindh government on Friday made it clear that all guidelines of the federal government regarding lifting lockdown related curbs would be followed in letter and spirit. Sindh CM in his detailed Press conference confirmed this while talking to media.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan said that provincial government was following 99 percent directions of the federal government about imposing restrictions regarding pandemic. However, decision regarding suggestion to continue restrictions in major cities would be taken in a day or two with the consultation of the federal government.

Talking about the assembly proceeding, Punjab Information Minister said that Punjab would hold the assembly session for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. We will follow all guidelines of the World Health Organisation while conducting session of provincial assembly, he maintained.

He said that during the assembly proceedings, question should be raised about poor performance of the previous PML-N government about lack of health facilities in the province. There are only 25 ventilators in the province which is a clear proof of the bad work done by the previous government in the health sector. Hamza Shahbaz should be asked about this poor performance of this party, he observed. According to the Fayyaz ul Hassan, the coronavirus pandemic had exposed the real performance of the previous ruling parties over several years especially in the health sector.

The Punjab government also approved a notification allowing additional salary for the doctors and related professionals providing their service to the coronavirus patients.

According to Secretary Finance Abdullah, the additional salary will be given to permanent, contractual and temporary employees.

“The additional salary will be issued this month before Eid,” said the secretary. The announcement for the additional income was made by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar last month.

APP adds: Meanwhile, another plane, fifth in a series, carrying 17 ton important medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) arrived here on Friday from China.

A spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement that the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) had procured the luggage from China.

The aircraft had brought 30 x-ray machines, 17,000 protective suits, 110,000 N-95 masks, 20,000 medical masks and 82 cartons of surgical gowns.

The equipment procured earlier was being moved to Pakistan through aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Meanwhile, six more employees of Islamabad High Court (IHC) tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah had ordered tests of IHC employees after his secretary tested positive and was quarantined at his house.

Earlier, the chief justice also went for his test and tested negative. Last day, a medical team reached the IHC with 25 coronavirus test kits.