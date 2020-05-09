Tiger Force made operational

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force was made operational in the Nowshera district on Friday like other parts of the country.
A total of 6,670 members of the force have been registered in the
district who would work under the administration and other government departments.
A ceremony was arranged at the Khushal Khan Library Auditorium at Akora Khattak town to mark the occasion.