Sat May 09, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2020

Tiger Force made operational

Our Correspondent
May 9, 2020

NOWSHERA: The Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force was made operational in the Nowshera district on Friday like other parts of the country.

A total of 6,670 members of the force have been registered in the

district who would work under the administration and other government departments.

A ceremony was arranged at the Khushal Khan Library Auditorium at Akora Khattak town to mark the occasion.

