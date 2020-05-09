close
Sat May 09, 2020
Bureau report
May 9, 2020

Cops censured, asked to reimburse BISP stipends

Bureau report
May 9, 2020

PESHAWAR: A number of policemen were censured while a few cops were directed to reimburse the amount they had collected from the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Inquiry is being conducted in all the districts against the cops who were beneficiaries of the BISP programme, meant for only the deserving families. In Bannu, over 100 policemen were dismissed from service.

