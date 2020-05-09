Replies submitted to NAB questionnaire on $50m scam: Petroleum Division admits breach of MGPG-2013

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has admitted that it has violated the marginal gas policy guidelines (MGPG) 2013, and the terms of reference set by directorate general petroleum concessions (DGPC), while answering a questionnaire of the NAB on the inquiry into US$50 million damage to the national exchequer.

Former DG petroleum concessions was allegedly involved in not only causing damage to the US$60 million investment of two companies in South Gas Field-IV at Badin, but also inflicted a huge loss of US$50 million to the national kitty on account of delaying by seven months to injecting the cheaper gas of US$4 per MMBTU into the national grid, while allowed the costly gas supply US$10 per MMBTU in the country.

This is according to the answers submitted by the Petroleum Division to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the ongoing inquiry against damage of millions of US dollars loss to the national exchequer and misuse of authority by the public office holders, public functionaries of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources, DGPC, OGDCL and others in production of gas, undue benefits given to M/s EETPL, UFG issues and illegal appointments.

Former DGPC Imran Ahmad inflicted a huge loss up to US$50 million by rejecting the third party report of two international companies; however, Imran in his response to NAB queries has tried to shift responsibility to DG Gas for delaying in supply of gas from South Gas Field-IV at Badin into the national grid. The NAB has decided to widen the probe by asking more questions from the officials involved in the scam.

According to the official documents available with ‘The News’, the NAB Rawalpindi initiated the inquiry about impediments in the production of South Gas Field-IV at Badin and had asked 25 questions from top officials of Petroleum Division including DG petroleum concessions.