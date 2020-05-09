close
Sat May 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2020

Robbers shot, injure woman at ATM, made off with cash

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2020

LAHORE: Robbers shot at and injured a woman at an ATM and made off with cash from her in the Model Town police limits Friday. The robbers intercepted the woman and demanded cash and on resistance, they opened firing leaving her injured. Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and shifted the victim to the Hameed Latif Hospital. Police reached the crime scene and collected forensic evidence. Further investigation is under way. Meanwhile, robbers held a citizen hostage at gunpoint and deprived him of Rs150,000 and valuables.

Latest News

More From Pakistan