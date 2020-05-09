Robbers shot, injure woman at ATM, made off with cash

LAHORE: Robbers shot at and injured a woman at an ATM and made off with cash from her in the Model Town police limits Friday. The robbers intercepted the woman and demanded cash and on resistance, they opened firing leaving her injured. Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and shifted the victim to the Hameed Latif Hospital. Police reached the crime scene and collected forensic evidence. Further investigation is under way. Meanwhile, robbers held a citizen hostage at gunpoint and deprived him of Rs150,000 and valuables.