25 robberies in a day in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Robbers hit 25 houses, shops in the jurisdictions of different police stations of Rawalpindi, depriving the people of millions of rupees, while seven bikes and four vehicles, including a heavy dumper, were stolen on Friday, police sources said.

People in the precincts of Nasirabad Police Station, Airport Police Station, Wah Police Station and City Police Station were deprived of cars.

While, Kalar Sayedan Police registered case against two former Naib Nazims for injuring two people, including a woman.