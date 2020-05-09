close
Sat May 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 9, 2020

25 robberies in a day in Pindi

Top Story

OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 9, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Robbers hit 25 houses, shops in the jurisdictions of different police stations of Rawalpindi, depriving the people of millions of rupees, while seven bikes and four vehicles, including a heavy dumper, were stolen on Friday, police sources said.

People in the precincts of Nasirabad Police Station, Airport Police Station, Wah Police Station and City Police Station were deprived of cars.

While, Kalar Sayedan Police registered case against two former Naib Nazims for injuring two people, including a woman.

Latest News

More From Top Story