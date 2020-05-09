Drugs import from India: Shahbaz demands probe into billion-rupee scandal

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif has demanded an in-depth investigation into the medicine scandal through a parliamentary committee.

“Coming on the heels of sugar, wheat and IPPs scandals, the latest drug scandal indicates how powerful mafias within the PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] government continue to tilt the policy in their favour,” he said in a twitter message on Friday. He demanded that a parliamentary committee must be established to probe the scandal of drug imports from India and unveil the facts.

Shahbaz said that like the sugar and wheat scandal, Imran Niazi is also the chief culprit in the medicine scandal. He said [Imran Khan] Niazi gave the approval of importing medicine from India in a cabinet meeting. He said import of other medicines under the garb of life-saving medicines was a heinous crime which must not go unpunished. Shahbaz said had anything remotely like this been done during the PML-N tenure, Imran Niazi would have filed a treason case against the government. Imran is also the health minister, which is why he needs to answer and explain himself over the scandal worth billions.

The NA opposition leader reminded that corruption worth billions through medicines had surfaced before as well, but Imran Niazi had not only sheltered the politician in question but awarded her a special position in his government.