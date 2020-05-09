Rehman for corona’s free of cost test facility for poor

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A Rehman Malik has asked the government to bear the charges of coronavirus tests of the poor patients.

He asked that the poor patients may be tested either in the government hospitals or reimbursement may be given to private clinics that provide testing facility to poor patients.

In a letter to the Secretary Interior, Senator A Rehman Malik writes that with reference to the 37 point Anti-Corona National Action Plan proposed by the Senate Standing Committee on Interior vide letter dated 12th March, 2020 in which clear directions were given that the public should be facilitated with testing free of cost.

He said that our major population is below the poverty line and even the government is giving a subsidiary support of rupees twelve thousands to the needy so how can we expect that these poor people will have their tests for COVID-19 on payment.

Seeking Report on Testing Facilities to Poor Patients: In the letter, Senator A. Rehman Malik has also directed to submit a detailed report on the following immediately:

It has been noted that the facility of coronavirus testing is being provided to the private poor patients in the government hospitals, especially in rural areas, despite of their requests, which means that the poor victims of coronavirus will remained untested and will become a continued source of infecting others. “This is a lacuna as the real pictures of the patients will not be presented to the national figure emerging on daily basis,” he stated in his letter.

As of today, he said there are so far more than 24,073 patients countrywide having been declared positive, what is the source of their results?

He questioned that was the compiling of the results is coming from private hospitals, clinics or from government hospitals. “The division of these tests as to how they are being performed and included in the daily aggregate of the coronavirus patients,” he asked.

He questioned that how many total testing kits, medicals kits (PPEs) have been imported. “How many have been donated from abroad and how they have been distributed in the provinces and Federal Hospitals,” he asked.

Chairman Senate’s committee on Interior Abdul Rehman Malik has directed that the doctors and nurses who are fighting on the front line are being infected due to lack of medical gears (PPEs) and the number of infected doctors and nurses are increasing day by day which is creating fear within the medical community and the government should immediately do the needful to secure the safety of the doctors and nurses.

Senator A. Rehman Malik today on Friday submitted a resolution and calling attention notice in the Senate Secretariat to debate in the House that in view of our weak economy, the government may be advised not to take new foreign loans from International Creditors to avoid extra burden on our national economy as in future we will not be in a position to sustain our economy due to heavy economic burdens.

Earlier this week, Senator A. Rehman Malik had submitted a resolution seeking that this House may discuss that the Government to invoke the Force-Majeure law for write-off the foreign debts of Pakistan from IMF, World Bank and USAID and other International financial institutions due to coronavirus outbreak.

It adds “Pandemic COVID19 is adversely affecting our economy by drying out our local revenue generation, almost stopped remittances and hence Pakistan will be unable to make the repayments and retire heavy foreign loans.