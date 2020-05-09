Jews created coronavirus, Israeli paper quotes TTP cleric

ISLAMABAD: According an influential Israeli newspaper “Jerusalem Post” Mufti Abu Hisham Masood, a Pakistani Muslim cleric affiliated with the TTP, which has been widely designated as a terrorist organisation by most Western countries, declared that Jews created the coronavirus for the purpose of “global governance,” and that any vaccine developed will be controlled by Jews, according to a report released by Algemeiner.

In his publication entitled “Coronavirus or Virus War?”, Masood asserts that “the Coronavirus too is an important part of the war underway in the name of the New World Order.” He also argued that Jewish descent from King Solomon was the reason for the alleged Jewish desire for 'global domination,' echoing antisemitic conspiracy theories commonplace in the region. “To comprehend this, it is necessary to understand a short background,” he wrote in the document, translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a watchdog organization. “Since it is a claim if the Jews that they are from among the descendants of Prophet Sulaiman [Solomon] and Prophet Sulaiman ruled over the entire world, therefore the right to a global governance belongs to the Jews only,” Masood notes. Masood also details the overarching strategy of the 'the Jews' by suggesting that it “must be especially understood that the current military.