Traders reject govt lockdown easing plan

ISLAMABAD: The traders community of the country has rejected government's plans to ease lockdown in the country saying the Prime Minister's announcements have created further confusion.

"Instead of providing relief to the traders, the government has further created confusion amongst them through its ambiguous decisions," Muhammad Kashif Chuahdhry, President of Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan in a press talk on Friday said.Kashif Chaudhry also criticised the government's controversial decision of keeping the businesses closed on every Saturday and Sunday. He observed that instead of taking unilateral decisions, the federal government should have consulted the business community.

"The government should sit down with the traders to give final shape to practicable SOPs, " he said.On the other hand, he said the provinces were also not ready to follow the federal government decisions. Kashif Chaudhry regretted that the traders community extended every possible cooperation to the government to prevent anarchy but it was taking the situation to confrontation.

He demanded of the government making categorical announcement to allow business activity during scheduled timings without any delay.